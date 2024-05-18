Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Alliance Global Partners Forecasts

Posted by on May 18th, 2024

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGIFree Report) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organigram in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Alliance Global Partners currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Organigram from C$4.40 to C$4.35 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Organigram and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Organigram from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Report on Organigram

Organigram Price Performance

TSE OGI opened at C$2.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$279.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. Organigram has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$3.95.

Organigram (TSE:OGIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$36.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.13 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organigram

In other news, Director Donald Geoffrey Machum sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$62,964.80. Corporate insiders own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

About Organigram

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Organigram (TSE:OGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.