Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Enservco stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 2,021.79% and a negative net margin of 29.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enservco Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV Free Report ) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.36% of Enservco worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.