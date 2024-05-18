Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Price Performance
Enservco stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.50.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 2,021.79% and a negative net margin of 29.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.