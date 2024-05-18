Zacks Research Weighs in on Otis Worldwide Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Otis Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $96.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.04. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 138,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

