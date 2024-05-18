Watsco, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.82 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WSO. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $477.62 on Thursday. Watsco has a 1-year low of $315.17 and a 1-year high of $488.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.46.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 42.0% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $949,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Watsco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

