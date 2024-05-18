HC Wainwright Increases Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Price Target to $22.00

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acrivon Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Acrivon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acrivon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $14.03.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,353,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $20,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,360,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,567,293. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRV. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,208 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

