StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 23.77%.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
