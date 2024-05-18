Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) PT Set at $29.67 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price target on Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Contango Ore in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cormark started coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock.

CTGO opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. Contango Ore has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $1.00. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Contango Ore will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $128,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,045 shares of company stock worth $605,171 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Contango Ore by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Contango Ore during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Ore in the third quarter worth about $509,000. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

