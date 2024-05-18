Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SEE. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SEE opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,809,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2,549.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,143 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,500,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,014,000 after purchasing an additional 170,846 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

