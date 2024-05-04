Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 104.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,499 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Mufg Bank LTD. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after buying an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 120.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,810,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,285,000 after buying an additional 4,813,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $65,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of USB opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.