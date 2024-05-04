StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.94.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 70.50% and a negative return on equity of 86.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.