StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 70.50% and a negative return on equity of 86.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Milestone Scientific stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific Inc. ( NYSE:MLSS Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

