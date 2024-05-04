Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

VIAV opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

