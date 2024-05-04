i3 Verticals (IIIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.520-1.640 EPS.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.92 million. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $747.49 million, a P/E ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

IIIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

