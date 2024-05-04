i3 Verticals (IIIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.520-1.640 EPS.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.92 million. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
i3 Verticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $747.49 million, a P/E ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $25.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on i3 Verticals
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than i3 Verticals
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Stock Average Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.