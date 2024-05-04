Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.
Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.25 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:CPG opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.17. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $9.28.
Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Point Energy
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.