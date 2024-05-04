Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.25 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CPG opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.17. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

