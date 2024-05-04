Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Sells $25,572,652.56 in Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Celsius Stock Up 2.1 %

Celsius stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Celsius by 8.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CELH. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.