Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RBRK. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

