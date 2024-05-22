StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGSF Stock Performance

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. BGSF had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGSF

In other BGSF news, CFO John R. Barnett purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in BGSF during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in BGSF during the third quarter worth $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in BGSF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in BGSF during the first quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BGSF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

