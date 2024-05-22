RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.28.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $43.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $410,730.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,790 shares of company stock worth $1,015,337 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $1,358,000. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 228,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93,361 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 515.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,971,000 after purchasing an additional 469,280 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

