Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Loar in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Loar stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. Loar has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.04.

In other news, Director M Chad Crow purchased 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,012.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

