Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ANET opened at $316.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.76. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $139.18 and a 52-week high of $329.04.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $3,335,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,210 shares of company stock valued at $116,875,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,767,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5,204.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.0% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.