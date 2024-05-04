StockNews.com Downgrades Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLX opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mplx has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mplx will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

