Insider Buying: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Purchases 311,637 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 311,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $7,937,394.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,002,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,973,786.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 123,388 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 413,227 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 513,104 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $39.23 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $44.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $141,804,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $61,069,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,541,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 984.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after buying an additional 1,264,486 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

