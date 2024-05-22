Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.75.

Get Nucor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $172.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.61. Nucor has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 94.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.