StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

Power REIT stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

