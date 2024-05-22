Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,640 and sold 221,066 shares worth $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,585,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,370,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,961 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,988,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $27,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs



Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

