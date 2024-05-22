Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Lowered to $85.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 98.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAR. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $22,473,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,250,000 after purchasing an additional 226,134 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 629,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 71,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

