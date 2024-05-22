Mizuho Begins Coverage on Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.94% from the company’s current price.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of RBRK opened at $35.40 on Monday. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

