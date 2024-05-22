Brokerages Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target at $15.69

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get GDS alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GDS

GDS Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of GDS stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. GDS has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.21 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. Research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 23.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GDS by 20.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in GDS during the third quarter valued at $115,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.