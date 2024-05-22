StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $16.55 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.13.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

