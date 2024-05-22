Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s current price.

HII has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $253.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $194.52 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,439 shares of company stock worth $2,071,170 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

