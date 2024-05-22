Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Birks Group Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $2.91 on Monday. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Birks Group Company Profile
Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Birks Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.