EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.13% from the company’s current price.

EPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

NYSE:EPR opened at $41.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,791 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1,022.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,623,000 after purchasing an additional 934,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,761,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,429,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,504,000 after purchasing an additional 109,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

