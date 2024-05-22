Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Biofrontera Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Biofrontera in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.33). The consensus estimate for Biofrontera’s current full-year earnings is ($3.21) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Biofrontera’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRI opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. Biofrontera has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera

Biofrontera ( NASDAQ:BFRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 69.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,390.99%. The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biofrontera stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 504,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Biofrontera makes up about 0.7% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 9.91% of Biofrontera at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About Biofrontera

(Get Free Report)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.