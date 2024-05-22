Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Lowered by HC Wainwright

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Cullinan Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.67). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullinan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cullinan Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.66) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

CGEM has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -0.01. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,628,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 145.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 380.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 609,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 482,234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

