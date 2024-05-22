Analysts Offer Predictions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $265.31 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on FSM

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.