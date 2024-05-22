Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) PT at C$11.88

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on K shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

Shares of K stock opened at C$11.21 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20.10. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. Insiders sold a total of 180,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,212 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

