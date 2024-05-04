TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $10.50 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TIXT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a market cap of $857.84 million, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. TELUS International has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $19.72.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

