Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.86.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Further Reading

