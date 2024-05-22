Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Duos Technologies Group, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duos Technologies Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Duos Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Duos Technologies Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 200.92% and a negative return on equity of 237.64%.

Duos Technologies Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DUOT opened at $2.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.16. Duos Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $7.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOT. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 10,829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

