Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Capital One Financial Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.60 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $140.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $149.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

