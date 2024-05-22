Analysts Set Expectations for Bit Digital, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bit Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Bit Digital Price Performance
Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 4.85. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.27.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bit Digital had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.
About Bit Digital
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.
