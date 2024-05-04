ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
View Our Latest Research Report on E
ENI Price Performance
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. Analysts forecast that ENI will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ENI Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ENI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 430,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ENI by 590.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 181,770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
About ENI
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ENI
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.