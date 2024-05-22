Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Issued By Wedbush

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cresco Labs in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.31 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Cresco Labs from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of CRLBF opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

