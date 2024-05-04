voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Performance
NYSE VJET opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.35.
voxeljet Company Profile
