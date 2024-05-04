HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.05) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.30) to GBX 800 ($10.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.17) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 600 ($7.54) to GBX 660 ($8.29) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 807.65 ($10.15).

Get HSBC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HSBC

HSBC Stock Up 0.1 %

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBA opened at GBX 705.50 ($8.86) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 628.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 619.68. The company has a market capitalization of £133.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 775.27, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 572.90 ($7.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 714.40 ($8.97).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,274.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total transaction of £169,442.10 ($212,840.22). In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total transaction of £169,442.10 ($212,840.22). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.49), for a total value of £533,694.16 ($670,385.83). 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HSBC

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.