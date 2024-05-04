Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. Zuora has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $133,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $266,961.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,883.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $133,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048 over the last 90 days. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Zuora by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zuora by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 25,452 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Zuora by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

