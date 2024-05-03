Citigroup Trims Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Target Price to $50.00

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

NASDAQ SKIL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. 46,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,913. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skillsoft by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 12,400,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 563,067 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Skillsoft by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,872,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 118,588 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Skillsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

