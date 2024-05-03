Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Personalis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSNL traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 355,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,981. Personalis has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.91.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 61.42% and a negative net margin of 147.38%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Personalis by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 952,118 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Personalis by 11.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 493,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 420,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 24,498 shares in the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

