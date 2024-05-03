Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$92.00 to C$84.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank traded as low as C$75.57 and last traded at C$75.62, with a volume of 7113834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$79.44.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$90.48.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$81.43.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of C$13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8683417 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.45%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

