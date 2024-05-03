SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,043,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $55,279,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $2,414,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,231,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

