Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 87.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.1%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Eagle Point Credit stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. 25,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.76. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 84.05%. The company had revenue of $39.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.